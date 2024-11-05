Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.64 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 25.21% to Rs 16.54 crore

Net profit of Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company reported to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.21% to Rs 16.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales16.5413.21 25 OPM %36.46-4.92 -PBDT5.56-0.64 LP PBT4.70-1.34 LP NP4.64-1.13 LP

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

