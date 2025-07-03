Persistent Systems appoints Shimona Chadha as Chief Marketing Officer

Persistent Systems announced the appointment of Shimona Chadha as Chief Marketing Officer. She will be responsible for driving the Company's global marketing strategy, strengthening brand positioning, and enabling business growth through integrated marketing initiatives.

With more than two decades of experience across B2B, B2C, and B2B2C segments, Shimona has led marketing transformations that unlock business value and accelerate growth. She joins Persistent from HCLTech, where she served as Vice President and Head of North America Vertical Marketing. As part of HCLTech's senior marketing leadership team, she drove revenue growth and was instrumental in building a Generative AI-powered marketing engine for improved brand visibility, go-to-market effectiveness, and pipeline conversion in high-value markets.