Persistent Systems appoints Shimona Chadha as Chief Marketing Officer

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Persistent Systems announced the appointment of Shimona Chadha as Chief Marketing Officer. She will be responsible for driving the Company's global marketing strategy, strengthening brand positioning, and enabling business growth through integrated marketing initiatives.

With more than two decades of experience across B2B, B2C, and B2B2C segments, Shimona has led marketing transformations that unlock business value and accelerate growth. She joins Persistent from HCLTech, where she served as Vice President and Head of North America Vertical Marketing. As part of HCLTech's senior marketing leadership team, she drove revenue growth and was instrumental in building a Generative AI-powered marketing engine for improved brand visibility, go-to-market effectiveness, and pipeline conversion in high-value markets.

Shimona has also held senior leadership roles and led customer-focused growth strategies at Vodafone Idea and Abbott. Her contributions have been recognized with industry honors, including Forrester's Program of the Year 2025 and the Stevie Award for Women in Business and Inspiring Women in Business. She is also a strong advocate for inclusive leadership and talent development, having co-chaired initiatives for IAOP and mentored rising professionals across the global tech ecosystem. Shimona will be a member of Persistent's executive leadership team and is based out of New Jersey, USA.

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

