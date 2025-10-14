Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty October futures trade at premium

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Motors, Infosys and HCL Tech were top traded contracts.

The Nifty October 2025 futures closed at 25,185.50, a premium of 1 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,145.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 81.85 points or 0.32% to 25,145.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.33% to 11.16.

Tata Motors, Infosys and HCL Technologies were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The October 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 25.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts reports standalone net profit of Rs 72.85 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Navkar Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.35 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit rises 99.46% in the September 2025 quarter

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 17.87% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story