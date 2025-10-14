Bank of Maharashtra Q2 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 1,633 cr

Bank of Maharashtra's standalone net profit jumped 23.09% to Rs 1,633.14 crore on 17.1% increase in total income to Rs 7,973.61 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 31.78% to Rs 1,818.38 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 1,379.85 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Net interest income (NII) grew 15.71% to Rs 2,807 crore during the quarter ended 30th September 2025 compared with Rs 2,807 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year. Net interest margin stood at 3.85% as on 30th September 2025.

Operating profit of the bank for the September25 quarter was Rs 2,574 crore, up 16.91% YoY.

Provision & contingencies other than taxes declined by 8.06% to Rs 755.87 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 822.12 crore in Q1 FY25. Gross NPA improved to 1.72% as on 30 September 2025 against 1.84% as on 30 September 2024. The same was at 1.74% as on 31 March 2025. Net NPA improved to 0.18% as on 30th September 2025 against 0.20% as on 30th September 2024 and 0.18% as on 30th June 2025. Provision coverage ratio stood at 98.34% as on 30 September 2025. Gross advances grew by 15.34% on YoY basis to Rs 241,097 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 209,031 crore in Q2 FY25. Deposits jumped 14.07% YoY to Rs 267,416 crore in Q2 FY26.

Total Basel III Capital adequacy ratio improved to 18.13% with Common Equity Tier 1(CET1) ratio of 14.05% for Q2 FY26. On a half yearly basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 23.11% to Rs 3,225.90 crore in H1 FY26, compared with Rs 2,620.26 crore in H1 FY25. Total income climbed 16.75% YoY to Rs 15,852.43 crore in H1 FY26. Bank of Maharashtra is engaged in providing banking services. The bank's segments include treasury, corporate/wholesale banking, retail banking, and other banking operations. The Government of India held a 79.60% stake in the bank as of 30 September 2025. The scrip tumbled 4.15% to settle at Rs 55.18 on the BSE.