Persistent Systems launches Merchant Risk Management and Fraud Detection solution

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Persistent Systems announced the launch of its Merchant Risk Management and Fraud Detection solution powered by Databricks Data Intelligence platform. The solution helps financial institutions reduce fraud losses, improve detection accuracy and lower manual review effort through real-time, intelligence-driven decisions.

As digital payments scale, financial institutions, payment service providers, digital platforms and their end customers face rising fraud, regulatory scrutiny and reputational risk. Traditional approaches rely on static rules and post-transaction analysis, limiting early detection. Persistent shifts merchant risk management upstream to enable early detection, continuous monitoring and AI-driven action before losses occur.

Built on the Databricks Data Intelligence platform, the solution uses Agentic AI to perform multi signal merchant vetting during onboarding, analyzing business profiles, compliance history, transaction patterns and external indicators to assess risk before transactions begin. Once live, it continuously monitors transactions, chargebacks and third-party signals in real time to detect emerging fraud or compliance risks.