Persistent Systems Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 8127, down 1.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 66.14% in last one year as compared to a 25.52% rally in NIFTY and a 21.02% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Persistent Systems Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 8127, down 1.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 22285. The Sensex is at 73540.65, down 0.19%.Persistent Systems Ltd has lost around 6.06% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36720.75, down 0.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 8168.4, down 1.56% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd jumped 66.14% in last one year as compared to a 25.52% rally in NIFTY and a 21.02% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 59.92 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

