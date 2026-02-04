Persistent Systems Ltd Slips 6.21%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 3.24%

Persistent Systems Ltd has lost 4.99% over last one month compared to 1.86% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.56% drop in the SENSEX

Persistent Systems Ltd fell 6.21% today to trade at Rs 5889.4. The BSE Information Technology index is down 3.24% to quote at 35947.26. The index is down 1.86 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HCL Technologies Ltd decreased 6.02% and Infosys Ltd lost 5.82% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 14.8 % over last one year compared to the 5.94% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Persistent Systems Ltd has lost 4.99% over last one month compared to 1.86% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.56% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5588 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18119 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 6597 on 23 Dec 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 4163.8 on 07 Apr 2025.