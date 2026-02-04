PG Electroplast Ltd Spikes 2.53%

PG Electroplast Ltd has lost 8.59% over last one month compared to 6.73% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.56% drop in the SENSEX

PG Electroplast Ltd rose 2.53% today to trade at Rs 576.45. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.84% to quote at 57116.95. The index is down 6.73 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Amber Enterprises India Ltd increased 1.28% and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd added 1.07% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 5.25 % over last one year compared to the 5.94% surge in benchmark SENSEX.