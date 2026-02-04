Time Technoplast subsidiary enters into distribution agreement with Monbat AD

PowerBuild Batteries, a subsidiary of Time Technoplast, has entered into a business collaboration and exclusive distribution agreement with Monbat AD (a listed entity on Bulgarian Stock Exchange Sofia). Monbat AD is a leading European battery manufacturer headquartered in Bulgaria and part of the Prista Oil Group.

Under this arrangement, PowerBuild will exclusively distribute maintenance-free, advanced Valve Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) stationary and reserve power battery solutions from Monbat in India, catering to the rapidly expanding requirements of Data Centres, IT infrastructure, BFSI institutions, and other mission-critical industrial applications.

The agreement establishes a multi-year commercial collaboration. This collaboration supports the broader objectives of the Government of India's Make in India initiative by strengthening domestic distribution and supply-chain infrastructure, generating local employment, developing technical support ecosystem, and enhancing service network capabilities for advanced battery solutions in India.