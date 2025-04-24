Persistent Systems rises after Q4 PAT jumps 6% QoQ to Rs 396 cr; declares dividend of Rs 15/sh

Persistent Systems rallied 2.78% to Rs 5,306.50 after the company's net profit advanced 6.1% to Rs 395.76 crore on a 5.87% increase in revenue to Rs 3,242.11 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

However, on a year-on-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit gained 25.51% to Rs 395.76 crore on a 25.15% increase in revenue to Rs 3,242.11 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 505.21 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, up 27.74% YoY from Rs 395.49 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

In the March 2025 quarter, EBIT improved 34.94% to Rs 505.29 crore, compared to Rs 374.45 crore in Q4 FY24. The EBITDA margin also increased to 15.6%, up from 14.5% in the same period last year.

In dollar terms, the IT firms revenue stood at $375.2 million in Q4 FY25, up 20.68% YoY and 4.2% QoQ.

The order booking for the quarter ended on 31st March 2025, was at $517.5 million in total contract value (TCV) and at $350.2 million in annual contract value (ACV) terms.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit advanced 28.05% to Rs 1,400.16 crore on a 21.38% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 12,076.87 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Also Read

Sandeep Kalra, chief executive officer and executive director of Persistent, said, We are proud to have delivered our 20th sequential quarter of revenue growth, with an EBIT margin of 15.6%. We thank our employees, clients, partners, and shareholders, whose continued support has been instrumental in our success.

As we look ahead, we are optimistic about sustaining progress to reach $2 billion in annual revenue by FY27. Our strategic pivot to AI-led, platform-driven services will drive this growth, fueled by continued rigor and innovation. We are well-positioned to continue delivering consistent and differentiated long-term value for all our stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the companys board of directors announced a final dividend of Rs 15 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2025. The record date to determine shareholder eligibility will be announced later via stock exchange filing. Notably, this brings the total dividend paid during the year to Rs 35 per share, a move the company said was made in recognition of its 35th anniversary.

Additionally, the board approved the appointment of Vinit Teredesai as chief financial officer (CFO) and additional director (executive) of the company, effective 24 April 2025, for a term ending 30 September 2028.

Furthermore, the board has approved the merger of Arrka Infosec, a wholly owned subsidiary, into Persistent Systems. The merger is subject to necessary statutory approvals under the Companies Act, 2013, and will be carried out through the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) route.

Persistent Systems is a global services and solutions company delivering digital engineering and enterprise modernization to businesses across industries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News