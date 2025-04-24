Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit declines 3.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.69% to Rs 15446.00 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Unilever declined 3.67% to Rs 2464.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2558.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.69% to Rs 15446.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15041.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.62% to Rs 10649.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10277.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.17% to Rs 62288.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 60966.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

