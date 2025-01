Coal India consolidated net profit declines 17.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.98% to Rs 32358.98 crore

Net profit of Coal India declined 17.05% to Rs 8505.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10253.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.98% to Rs 32358.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 33011.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.32358.9833011.1138.0639.2914305.8915232.8411792.4213510.068505.5710253.48

