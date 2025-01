360 ONE WAM consolidated net profit rises 43.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.65% to Rs 759.83 crore

Net profit of 360 ONE WAM rose 43.91% to Rs 276.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 192.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.65% to Rs 759.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 629.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.759.83629.7855.7659.53375.97248.90358.80235.03276.47192.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News