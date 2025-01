IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit rises 12.41% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.77% to Rs 275.22 crore

Net profit of IRB InvIT Fund rose 12.41% to Rs 90.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 80.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.77% to Rs 275.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 267.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.275.22267.8181.3072.70155.27141.6694.1084.0090.9580.91

