Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit rises 3.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.63% to Rs 1005.02 croreNet profit of Ramkrishna Forgings rose 3.02% to Rs 80.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 78.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.63% to Rs 1005.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 892.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1005.02892.34 13 OPM %20.6421.51 -PBDT178.58160.78 11 PBT116.11103.63 12 NP80.9078.53 3
