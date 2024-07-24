Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit rises 3.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.63% to Rs 1005.02 crore

Net profit of Ramkrishna Forgings rose 3.02% to Rs 80.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 78.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.63% to Rs 1005.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 892.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1005.02892.3420.6421.51178.58160.78116.11103.6380.9078.53

