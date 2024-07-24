Syngene International consolidated net profit declines 18.95% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.28% to Rs 789.70 croreNet profit of Syngene International declined 18.95% to Rs 75.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 93.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.28% to Rs 789.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 808.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales789.70808.10 -2 OPM %21.5026.22 -PBDT176.20225.00 -22 PBT69.30122.90 -44 NP75.7093.40 -19
