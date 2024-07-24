Syngene International consolidated net profit declines 18.95% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.28% to Rs 789.70 crore

Net profit of Syngene International declined 18.95% to Rs 75.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 93.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.28% to Rs 789.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 808.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.789.70808.1021.5026.22176.20225.0069.30122.9075.7093.40

