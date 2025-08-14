Maithan Alloys consolidated net profit rises 17.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 68.58% to Rs 632.31 crore

Net profit of Maithan Alloys rose 17.44% to Rs 536.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 456.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 68.58% to Rs 632.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 375.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.632.31375.0710.345.71701.81580.77695.93575.62536.14456.52

