Orissa Bengal Carrier consolidated net profit rises 83.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.98% to Rs 85.22 crore

Net profit of Orissa Bengal Carrier rose 83.33% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.98% to Rs 85.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 75.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.85.2275.432.363.123.752.382.371.291.871.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News