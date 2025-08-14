Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit rises 2088.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.06% to Rs 343.51 crore

Net profit of Indostar Capital Finance rose 2088.45% to Rs 545.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.06% to Rs 343.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 306.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.343.51306.54-81.1759.63-464.1218.44-471.4510.70545.5824.93

