Deep Diamond India consolidated net profit declines 79.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 70.59% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Deep Diamond India declined 79.31% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 70.59% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.150.51-53.3343.140.100.380.100.380.060.29

