Anuroop Packaging consolidated net profit rises 118.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Anuroop Packaging rose 118.18% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.31% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3.203.1926.8824.140.710.710.440.430.720.33

