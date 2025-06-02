PHDCCI lauds strong GDP growth of 7.4% in Q4; says it reinforces India's position as a fast-growing major economy

Indias economy has maintained a steady growth trajectory, with Real GDP expanding by 6.5% in FY 202425. In nominal terms, GDP grew by 9.8% highlighting Indias position as one of the fastest-growing major economies globally said Mr. Hemant Jain, President, PHDCCI, in a press statement. The growth was largely driven by healthy growth in private consumption, and capital formation. The Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) increased by 7.2%, while Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) rose by 7.1% in Q4FY2025, reflecting investment-led momentum said Mr. Jain.

GVA growth in Q4 was led by 10.8% growth in construction sector followed by public administration and defence-related services at 8.7%. Sectorial trends show that construction emerged as the fastest-growing sector for the full fiscal year (FY2025) at 9.4%, followed by public administration and defence-related services at 8.9% and financial, real estate, and professional services at 7.2%, he said. Per capita GDP in real terms increased by 5.5%, reaching ₹1.33 lakh, while per capita Gross National