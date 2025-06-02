Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PHDCCI lauds strong GDP growth of 7.4% in Q4; says it reinforces India's position as a fast-growing major economy

PHDCCI lauds strong GDP growth of 7.4% in Q4; says it reinforces India's position as a fast-growing major economy

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:10 PM IST
Indias economy has maintained a steady growth trajectory, with Real GDP expanding by 6.5% in FY 202425. In nominal terms, GDP grew by 9.8% highlighting Indias position as one of the fastest-growing major economies globally said Mr. Hemant Jain, President, PHDCCI, in a press statement. The growth was largely driven by healthy growth in private consumption, and capital formation. The Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) increased by 7.2%, while Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) rose by 7.1% in Q4FY2025, reflecting investment-led momentum said Mr. Jain.

GVA growth in Q4 was led by 10.8% growth in construction sector followed by public administration and defence-related services at 8.7%. Sectorial trends show that construction emerged as the fastest-growing sector for the full fiscal year (FY2025) at 9.4%, followed by public administration and defence-related services at 8.9% and financial, real estate, and professional services at 7.2%, he said. Per capita GDP in real terms increased by 5.5%, reaching ₹1.33 lakh, while per capita Gross National

Income stood at ₹1.31 lakh, marking a 5.4% rise. These gains suggest broad-based improvements in economic well-being, he said. Going forward we anticipate stronger GDP growth aided by improved agricultural output, sustained infrastructure activity, and strong domestic consumption. Continued government focus on public investment and structural reforms, are expected to catapult Indias growth momentum in FY2026, he said.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

