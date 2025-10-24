Stock Alert: Cipla, Hero MotoCorp, NTPC Green Energy, Kaynes Tech, UGRO Capital

Dr. Reddy's Labs, SBI Life, SBI Cards, Latent View Analytics, Supreme Petrochem, Coforge, Cigniti Tech, and Aditya Birla AMC will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

Cipla announced that it has entered into an agreement with Eli Lilly to distribute tirzepatide in India under the brand name Yurpeak. The drug, indicated for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity, will be priced at par with Eli Lillys Mounjaro.

Hero MotoCorp said it has forayed into the UK market through a partnership with MotoGB. The company has also introduced its Euro 5+ range, led by Hunk 440, expanding its global footprint to 51 countries.

NTPC Green Energys subsidiary declared commercial operations of 9.9 MW out of its 92.4 MW wind project in Bhuj, Gujarat. With this, the NTPC Green Energy Groups total installed capacity has increased to 7,563.57 MW. Kaynes Technologys subsidiary has entered into an agreement with Frauscher Sensor Technology Group GmbH to acquire a 7% stake in Sensonic GmbH for a consideration of 1 euro. UGRO Capital said its board has approved the issuance of 5,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 50 crore, with an option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 150 crore. Himatsingka Seide announced that its board has approved fundraising of up to Rs 500 crore through permissible modes, including issuance of equity shares and other eligible securities.