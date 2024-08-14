Shardul Securities consolidated net profit rises 395.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 360.66% to Rs 140.18 croreNet profit of Shardul Securities rose 395.52% to Rs 113.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 360.66% to Rs 140.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales140.1830.43 361 OPM %97.5295.50 -PBDT136.4929.07 370 PBT136.3828.98 371 NP113.8722.98 396
