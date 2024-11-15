Phoenix International consolidated net profit rises 7.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.07% to Rs 5.77 crore

Net profit of Phoenix International rose 7.55% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.07% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.777.1360.6648.811.721.720.820.760.570.53

