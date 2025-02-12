Phoenix International consolidated net profit rises 94.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.69% to Rs 6.00 croreNet profit of Phoenix International rose 94.74% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 7.69% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales6.006.50 -8 OPM %54.0045.85 -PBDT1.951.46 34 PBT1.060.54 96 NP0.740.38 95
