Phoenix International consolidated net profit rises 94.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Phoenix International rose 94.74% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 7.69% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.6.006.5054.0045.851.951.461.060.540.740.38

