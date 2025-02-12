Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Phoenix International consolidated net profit rises 94.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Phoenix International consolidated net profit rises 94.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 7.69% to Rs 6.00 crore

Net profit of Phoenix International rose 94.74% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 7.69% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales6.006.50 -8 OPM %54.0045.85 -PBDT1.951.46 34 PBT1.060.54 96 NP0.740.38 95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shares may bounce on bargain hunting

Salzer Electronics consolidated net profit rises 15.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Stock Alert: Birlasoft, Berger Paints, Vodafone Idea, IRCTC,

Tata Investment Corporation consolidated net profit declines 63.17% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story