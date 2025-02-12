Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 69.41% to Rs 18.47 croreNet Loss of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 19.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 69.41% to Rs 18.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 60.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales18.4760.37 -69 OPM %-33.84-4.52 -PBDT-9.25-5.64 -64 PBT-9.28-11.85 22 NP-0.70-19.09 96
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content