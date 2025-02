Tata Investment Corporation consolidated net profit declines 63.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 92.66% to Rs 3.71 crore

Net profit of Tata Investment Corporation declined 63.17% to Rs 19.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 53.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 92.66% to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 50.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3.7150.55-18.6087.3625.5959.9625.3259.7219.6153.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News