Swaraj Engines gains after Q3 PAT jumps 33% YoY

Swaraj Engines rallied 3.31% to Rs 3,139.90 after the company's net profit surged 32.57% to Rs 31.95 crore in Q3 FY25 as against with Rs 24.10 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 23.59% to Rs 345.50 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 42.82 crore in Q3 FY25, up 33.27% as against Rs 32.13 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

The company achieved its highest-ever engine sales volume of 34,415 units in the third quarter, marking a growth of 26.97% compared to 27,104 units in the same period last year.

Additionally, the company's operating profit for Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 44.29 crore, reflecting a growth of 35.19% compared to Rs 32.76 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

On nine-month basis, the company's net profit jumped 17.40% to Rs 120.56 crore on 14.92% increase in revenue to Rs 1,227.73 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has considered and approved the appointment of Geeta Kharat as compliance officer of the company with effect from 17 January, 2025, in place of Rajesh Kumar Kapila. Geeta Kharat will also be Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Senior Management Personnel of the company.

Also Read

Swaraj Engines primarily engaged in the business of supplying engines to the Swaraj Division of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News