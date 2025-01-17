Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd and Infosys Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 January 2025.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 414.8 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd crashed 6.30% to Rs 975. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10777 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1428 shares in the past one month.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd tumbled 6.14% to Rs 505.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd dropped 5.56% to Rs 1728.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7553 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10900 shares in the past one month.

Infosys Ltd shed 5.55% to Rs 1819.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

