Phoenix Mills Ltd Slides 4.15%, BSE Realty index Drops 1.27%

Phoenix Mills Ltd has lost 15.93% over last one month compared to 12.45% fall in BSE Realty index and 5.62% drop in the SENSEX

Phoenix Mills Ltd lost 4.15% today to trade at Rs 1515. The BSE Realty index is down 1.27% to quote at 7699.76. The index is down 12.45 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd decreased 2.88% and Macrotech Developers Ltd lost 2.56% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 65.9 % over last one year compared to the 24.13% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

