Phoenix Mills Ltd Slides 4.15%, BSE Realty index Drops 1.27%

Phoenix Mills Ltd lost 4.15% today to trade at Rs 1515. The BSE Realty index is down 1.27% to quote at 7699.76. The index is down 12.45 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd decreased 2.88% and Macrotech Developers Ltd lost 2.56% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 65.9 % over last one year compared to the 24.13% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Phoenix Mills Ltd has lost 15.93% over last one month compared to 12.45% fall in BSE Realty index and 5.62% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1066 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17893 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2068.15 on 18 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 862.5 on 26 Oct 2023.
