Phoenix Mills standalone net profit declines 2.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.01% to Rs 124.86 crore

Net profit of Phoenix Mills declined 2.46% to Rs 51.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.01% to Rs 124.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.37% to Rs 337.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 280.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.38% to Rs 486.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 465.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

