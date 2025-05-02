Shradha AI Technologies standalone net profit rises 20.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.47% to Rs 3.07 croreNet profit of Shradha AI Technologies rose 20.65% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.47% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 51.80% to Rs 9.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.36% to Rs 14.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content