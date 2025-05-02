Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shradha AI Technologies standalone net profit rises 20.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Shradha AI Technologies standalone net profit rises 20.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 22.47% to Rs 3.07 crore

Net profit of Shradha AI Technologies rose 20.65% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.47% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.80% to Rs 9.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.36% to Rs 14.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.073.96 -22 14.7917.27 -14 OPM %64.8258.59 -67.7541.81 - PBDT3.032.66 14 12.838.69 48 PBT2.992.61 15 12.698.63 47 NP2.221.84 21 9.706.39 52

First Published: May 02 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

