Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.20 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales rise 112.10% to Rs 2.63 crore

Net Loss of Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds reported to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 112.10% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.631.24 112 OPM %-23.95-86.29 -PBDT-0.60-0.59 -2 PBT-1.28-1.31 2 NP-1.20-0.76 -58

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

