Gujarat Containers standalone net profit declines 24.51% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales rise 7.37% to Rs 38.33 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Containers declined 24.51% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.37% to Rs 38.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales38.3335.70 7 OPM %9.1812.38 -PBDT3.123.97 -21 PBT2.673.54 -25 NP1.942.57 -25

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

