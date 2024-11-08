Oswal Green Tech reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.94 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.69% to Rs 14.96 crore

Net profit of Oswal Green Tech reported to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.69% to Rs 14.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.14.9611.36-1.80-104.755.71-3.835.02-4.963.94-3.23

