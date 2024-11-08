Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries standalone net profit declines 61.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales decline 41.58% to Rs 22.04 crore

Net profit of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries declined 61.67% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 41.58% to Rs 22.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales22.0437.73 -42 OPM %-7.991.40 -PBDT1.332.26 -41 PBT0.681.67 -59 NP0.691.80 -62

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

