Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries standalone net profit declines 61.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 41.58% to Rs 22.04 crore

Net profit of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries declined 61.67% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 41.58% to Rs 22.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.22.0437.73-7.991.401.332.260.681.670.691.80

