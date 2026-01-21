Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds standalone net profit declines 73.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.21% to Rs 0.81 croreNet profit of Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds declined 73.97% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 37.21% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.811.29 -37 OPM %-37.04-158.14 -PBDT0.75-1.60 LP PBT0.20-2.28 LP NP0.190.73 -74
