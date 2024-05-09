Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit declines 14.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit declines 14.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.16% to Rs 24.93 crore

Net profit of Pil Italica Lifestyle declined 14.06% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.16% to Rs 24.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.97% to Rs 4.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.97% to Rs 97.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales24.9323.05 8 97.2385.31 14 OPM %5.429.33 -8.336.81 - PBDT1.011.87 -46 7.114.85 47 PBT0.761.66 -54 6.194.06 52 NP0.550.64 -14 4.623.04 52

