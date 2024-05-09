Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit declines 19.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit declines 19.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales decline 0.30% to Rs 613.67 crore

Net profit of Intellect Design Arena declined 19.51% to Rs 72.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.30% to Rs 613.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 615.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.19% to Rs 321.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 267.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.33% to Rs 2506.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2231.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales613.67615.50 0 2506.442231.25 12 OPM %20.2022.19 -21.0219.50 - PBDT145.18156.63 -7 585.90484.86 21 PBT109.92123.70 -11 448.68363.35 23 NP72.9790.66 -20 321.19267.23 20

First Published: May 09 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

