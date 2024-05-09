Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rushil Decor standalone net profit declines 33.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Rushil Decor standalone net profit declines 33.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.12% to Rs 233.43 crore

Net profit of Rushil Decor declined 33.63% to Rs 9.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.12% to Rs 233.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 213.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.50% to Rs 43.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.66% to Rs 843.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 838.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales233.43213.92 9 843.97838.40 1 OPM %12.5213.19 -14.2117.82 - PBDT23.1621.99 5 90.54127.22 -29 PBT15.8715.67 1 61.27101.24 -39 NP9.0013.56 -34 43.1177.67 -44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Board of Rushil Decor approves JV with Modala Panels and Boards

Consumer goods stocks edge lower

Archidply Decor standalone net profit declines 35.29% in the December 2023 quarter

Shangar Decor standalone net profit declines 72.73% in the December 2023 quarter

Decor India Show Jaipur 16th - 20th February 2024 23rd Edition - The interior tells your story, while the exterior sets the stage

VST Tillers Tractors standalone net profit declines 12.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Maral Overseas reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Nifty May futures trade at premium

UK Pound Edges Lower After BoE Leaves Rates Unchanged

Singapore Exchange Market ends marginally up

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story