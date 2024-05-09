Rushil Decor standalone net profit declines 33.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.12% to Rs 233.43 crore

Net profit of Rushil Decor declined 33.63% to Rs 9.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.12% to Rs 233.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 213.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.50% to Rs 43.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.66% to Rs 843.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 838.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

