VST Tillers Tractors standalone net profit declines 12.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales decline 15.24% to Rs 273.44 crore

Net profit of VST Tillers Tractors declined 12.53% to Rs 35.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.24% to Rs 273.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 322.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.55% to Rs 121.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.81% to Rs 968.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1006.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales273.44322.61 -15 968.051006.43 -4 OPM %14.5716.91 -12.8312.64 - PBDT49.7059.48 -16 182.62150.89 21 PBT43.0352.58 -18 155.61123.95 26 NP35.1240.15 -13 121.5192.37 32

First Published: May 09 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

