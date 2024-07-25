AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 29.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 53.32% to Rs 3769.04 croreNet profit of AU Small Finance Bank rose 29.90% to Rs 502.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 386.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 53.32% to Rs 3769.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2458.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income3769.042458.34 53 OPM %52.3157.36 -PBDT668.89513.06 30 PBT668.89513.06 30 NP502.57386.90 30
