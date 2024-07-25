Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 29.90% in the June 2024 quarter

AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 29.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 53.32% to Rs 3769.04 crore

Net profit of AU Small Finance Bank rose 29.90% to Rs 502.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 386.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 53.32% to Rs 3769.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2458.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income3769.042458.34 53 OPM %52.3157.36 -PBDT668.89513.06 30 PBT668.89513.06 30 NP502.57386.90 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: NTA releases revised NEET-UG exam results after Supreme Court order

Goa, Thailand, Bali, Coorg: Top 10 destinations for August holidays in 2024

Parliament LIVE: There's undeclared emergency in country, says Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi

Google Maps to allow direct booking of Metro tickets in Kochi, Chennai

I-T Act review attempt to make it simpler for taxpayers: CBDT chairman

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story