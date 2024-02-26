AVG Logistics Ltd, Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd and Deep Energy Resources Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 February 2024.

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd spiked 17.86% to Rs 3768.45 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3494 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1018 shares in the past one month.

AVG Logistics Ltd soared 16.47% to Rs 608.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45923 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18448 shares in the past one month.

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd surged 14.01% to Rs 585.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11814 shares in the past one month.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd rose 13.35% to Rs 325.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Deep Energy Resources Ltd advanced 11.16% to Rs 190.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13300 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5345 shares in the past one month.

