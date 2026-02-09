Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.20% to Rs 59.60 croreNet loss of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation reported to Rs 14.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 13.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.20% to Rs 59.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 60.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales59.6060.94 -2 OPM %92.7392.58 -PBDT13.3837.18 -64 PBT13.3037.13 -64 NP-14.3913.37 PL
