VL E-Governance & IT Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 70.55% to Rs 4.48 croreNet loss of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 70.55% to Rs 4.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4.4815.21 -71 OPM %-15.630.59 -PBDT-0.670.95 PL PBT-0.700.94 PL NP-0.710.94 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content