Pioneer Embroideries consolidated net profit declines 44.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.69% to Rs 88.18 crore

Net profit of Pioneer Embroideries declined 44.84% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.69% to Rs 88.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.70% to Rs 4.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.70% to Rs 373.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 334.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

