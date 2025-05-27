Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pioneer Embroideries consolidated net profit declines 44.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.69% to Rs 88.18 crore

Net profit of Pioneer Embroideries declined 44.84% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.69% to Rs 88.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.70% to Rs 4.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.70% to Rs 373.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 334.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales88.1894.50 -7 373.44334.33 12 OPM %4.597.82 -6.756.60 - PBDT6.026.77 -11 21.9216.79 31 PBT2.072.80 -26 6.274.25 48 NP1.392.52 -45 4.493.72 21

