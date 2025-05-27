Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PCS Technology consolidated net profit rises 28.13% in the March 2025 quarter

PCS Technology consolidated net profit rises 28.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 6:18 PM IST
Sales decline 18.18% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of PCS Technology rose 28.13% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.18% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.35% to Rs 1.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.82% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.090.11 -18 0.370.34 9 OPM %-344.44-227.27 --356.76-370.59 - PBDT0.590.44 34 2.061.39 48 PBT0.510.39 31 1.821.21 50 NP0.410.32 28 1.351.02 32

