PCS Technology consolidated net profit rises 28.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.18% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of PCS Technology rose 28.13% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.18% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.35% to Rs 1.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.82% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

