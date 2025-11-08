Pipeline Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 27.43 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.34% to Rs 916.71 crore

Net Loss of Pipeline Infrastructure reported to Rs 27.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 57.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.34% to Rs 916.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 989.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.916.71989.2941.4132.96200.76174.84-27.43-57.32-27.43-57.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News