Piramal Capital & Housing Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 112.30 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Net Loss of Piramal Capital & Housing Finance reported to Rs 112.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1269.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.33% to Rs 1881.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1675.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1881.941675.3242.0757.78-312.6451.52-360.4112.78-112.30-1269.89

